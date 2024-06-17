Jerusalem Post
Israeli cabinet meeting postpones vote on countermeasures against Palestinian Authority

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 17, 2024 00:52

The vote that will determine what countermeasures will be taken against the Palestinian Authority (PA)  for promoting  arrest warrant against senior Israeli officials by the International Criminal Court (ICC) was postponed in a Monday night government cabinet meeting, Walla reported.

The measures that were expected to be taken against the PA included the strengthening of settlements in the West Bank as a response to the decision of several European countries to recognize Palestine as a state, the Prime Minister's Office said.



