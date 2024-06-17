Police detain 8 protesters outide of Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem

The police detained 8 protesters on Monday night in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.

The protesters had attempted to break into Netanyahu's house, according to the police.

Furthermore, the volunteer doctor and gynecologist Dr. Tal Weissbach a was seriously injured in the eye by protest dispersal water cannon, and was evacuated for medical attention.

Following Dr. Weissbach's eye injury, Prof. Hagai Levine of the leaders of the organization White Coats stated, "Just today we warned in the Knesset about excessive police violence, moreover when using special means, endangering public health. Police rampage, following unlawful ministerial directives, poses a serious threat to citizens' health and may cost lives.

"We demand an immediate and thorough investigation of the incident and an immediate cessation of unnecessary violence against innocent civilians. The medical association must take organizational steps tomorrow morning to prevent bloodshed."