IDF slams journalist's 'lie' that chief of staff supports Hamas rule in Gaza

Yaakov Bardugo's claim that IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi supports the continuation of Hamas's rule in Gaza "is a serious lie and lacks any basis," the IDF said on Tuesday.

"The Chief of Staff has said himself countless times, also publicly, that Hamas's control of Gaza should not be allowed to continue," the IDF added. "At the same time, the government is the one who determines policy, and the IDF implements the directives as such. Other claims, as raised by the reporter in recent days, are complete lies and attempts to harm the IDF and the Chief of Staff who heads it, who leads the IDF in fighting against Hamas with great determination and with significant results."

Bardugo is a political commentator for Channel 14.