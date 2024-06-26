Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF airstrike eliminates key Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Fadi Jihad Muhammad Alwadia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 26, 2024 00:18

Israel Air Force eliminated the terrorist Fadi Jihad Muhammad Alwadia, an operative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, according to an IDF Spokesperson's unit announcement on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, Israeli aircraft directed by the Southern Command and the Intelligence Directorate targeted an area in Gaza City where the terrorist Alwadia was located at the time.

Alwadia was involved in the development and advancement of the terror group's missile array and was a unique knowledge center within the organization in the fields of electronics and chemistry.



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - night - Headline
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea, Yonhap says
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 11:49 PM
Police, firefighters respond to suspected arson in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 11:24 PM
Five dead in Las Vegas shooting, suspect arrested, local media reports
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 11:08 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim targeting 'MSC Sarah V' vessel in Arabian Sea
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 10:58 PM
Hamas fires at UNICEF mission for reuniting children, parents in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 10:27 PM
Russia, Ukraine, exchange 90 prisoners of war - Russian Defense Ministry
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 09:50 PM
Gallant says Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 08:43 PM
Haniyeh says sister's death in Israeli strike won't impact ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 07:49 PM
US food safety regulators expand bird flu testing in milk products
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 06:58 PM
US seeks diplomatic solution to Israel-Hezbollah conflict, says Pentagon
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 06:32 PM
Deputy Attorney General says haredi draft ruling should be implemented
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 06:20 PM
New Operations Division chief enters position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:48 PM
Israel could use Musk's Starlink in Hezbollah war - Calcalist report
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 05:16 PM
Rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv arrives home in Elkosh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:16 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:03 PM