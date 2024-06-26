IAF airstrike eliminates key Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Fadi Jihad Muhammad Alwadia

Israel Air Force eliminated the terrorist Fadi Jihad Muhammad Alwadia, an operative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, according to an IDF Spokesperson's unit announcement on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, Israeli aircraft directed by the Southern Command and the Intelligence Directorate targeted an area in Gaza City where the terrorist Alwadia was located at the time.

Alwadia was involved in the development and advancement of the terror group's missile array and was a unique knowledge center within the organization in the fields of electronics and chemistry.