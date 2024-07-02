IDF names two more soldiers killed in Gaza combat

The IDF published on Tuesday the names of fallen soldiers Major (Res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller and Staff-Sergeant-Major (Res.) Eyal Avnion, who was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip.

Nadav Elchanan Knoller, from Jerusalem, Sergeant in Battalion 121, Brigade 8, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip at the age of 30.

IDF soldiers Major (res.) Eyal Avnion (left) and Master sergeant (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller (right) (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Eyal Avnion, from Hod Hasharon, Deputy Commander of a company in Battalion 121, Brigade 8, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip at the age of 25.

The families of both soldiers were notified, and the IDF expressed its condolences.