Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF names two more soldiers killed in Gaza combat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 2, 2024 11:49

The IDF published on Tuesday the names of fallen soldiers Major (Res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller and Staff-Sergeant-Major (Res.) Eyal Avnion, who was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip.

Nadav Elchanan Knoller, from Jerusalem, Sergeant in Battalion 121, Brigade 8, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip at the age of 30.

IDF soldiers Major (res.) Eyal Avnion (left) and Master sergeant (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller (right) (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers Major (res.) Eyal Avnion (left) and Master sergeant (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller (right) (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Eyal Avnion, from Hod Hasharon, Deputy Commander of a company in Battalion 121, Brigade 8, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip at the age of 25.

The families of both soldiers were notified, and the IDF expressed its condolences.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Iran doesn't want regional war, but will help Hezbollah if needed
By MAARIV
07/02/2024 12:01 PM
Gaza begins desalination facility amid Israeli criticism
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/02/2024 10:29 AM
Body inside bus storage compartment not criminal activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 09:00 AM
Terrorists, Israel's IDF exchange fire in multiple West Bank locations
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/02/2024 06:28 AM
Australia police arrests teen boy after stabbing at Sydney university
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 04:03 AM
North Korea claims new ballistic missile carrying super-large warhead
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 12:31 AM
Security guard assaulted outside Jewish school in French city of Nice
By MICHAEL STARR
07/01/2024 11:30 PM
Car drives into crowd near Seoul city hall, nine dead
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:35 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to target Israel, US, UK-linked ships
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:24 PM
Fire that broke out in Jerusalem mountains under control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:54 PM
Rockets land in open areas after alarms in Israel's North, IDF reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:18 PM
UK strongly opposes Israel legalizing West Bank outposts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:45 PM
Mortar strikes house in Metulla, no alarm was activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:12 PM
Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims 37,900 Palestinians killed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 02:19 PM
State of emergency declared on Air Europa flight to Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 01:42 PM