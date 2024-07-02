Terror attack in West Bank: Man shot in Mitzpe Yosef in Samaria region

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 2, 2024 13:46
Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022 (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022
A shooting attack was carried out on Tuesday afternoon in Mitzpe Yosef in the Har Brakha area of the Samaria Regional Brigade region of the West Bank, Israeli media reported.

A man has reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, and there is a suspicion of sniper fire.

Gunshots were heard, and shortly thereafter, security forces converged on the location.

Circumstances under investigation

The circumstances are under investigation by the IDF.

IDF soldiers operating near Kalkilya in the West Bank, May 5, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operating near Kalkilya in the West Bank, May 5, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Magen David Adom has also sent medics to the location of the incident.

This is a developing story.



