IDF strikes West Bank terror cell as they place explosives

Aircrafts carried out a targeted strike on Tuesday night in the West Bank, eliminating a terror cell while they placed as they placed explosives, Israeli media reported. The IDF surrounded the squad and attacked it from the air while it was placing the devices.

Maariv, citing Palestinian reports, claimed that 5 people were killed in the strike. The report indicated that only one of the 5 killed were terrorists and that several others were wounded.

The attack took place near an incident in Jenin in which Alon Sakagio was killed after his vehicle hit one of the explosive devices.

This is the third attack in the last three days and, since the outbreak of the war, more than 50 attacks have been carried out in the area.