IDF announces fallen solider Elay Elisha Lugasi

Captain (Capt.) Elay Elisha Lugasi, 21, from Kiryat Shmona, a Team Commander in the 75th Battalion and 7th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at an IDF tank in the north of the Gaza Strip, killing Captain Lugasi and wounding three other soldiers from the 75th Battalion and 7th Brigade.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.

Paying tribute to the fallen

The Mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Avichai Stern, paid tribute to him and said, "Elay, a hero of Israel, was wounded at the beginning of the war, and after several weeks of recuperation at home, he insisted on returning and fighting as soon as he was on his feet again." Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi fell in a terror attack in Karmiel, July 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Also on Wednesday, it was announced that Sergeant (Sgt.) Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, 19, from Nahariya, a driver in the 71st Battalion, 188th Brigade, fell during a stabbing attack in Karmiel while off-duty.

Another soldier from the 71st Battalion, 188th Brigade, was severely wounded in the attack. He was the one initially attacked.

Sgt. Iakiminskyi was armed when his friend was attacked, disarmed the terrorist, and shot him. In this process, he was also stabbed.