Ben-Gvir publishes video of PIJ terrorist saying prison conditions have deteriorated

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published a video on Thursday to his X account of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist saying that the quality of life in prison has deteriorated under his leadership.

מחבל פת"ח מספר למצלמה על השינוי בתנאי המחבלים בכלא, ומזהיר את חבריו: אל תיכנסו לגיהינום של בן גביר. הקייטנה הסתיימה. pic.twitter.com/cwwiXV9adI — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 4, 2024

In the video the PIJ terrorist discusses the services, food, and free time the prisoners used to have, which have been taken from them since October 7.