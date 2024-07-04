Jerusalem Post
Ben-Gvir publishes video of PIJ terrorist saying prison conditions have deteriorated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 4, 2024 21:16

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published a video on Thursday to his X account of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist saying that the quality of life in prison has deteriorated under his leadership.

In the video the PIJ terrorist discusses the services, food, and free time the prisoners used to have, which have been taken from them since October 7.



