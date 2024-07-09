Meta to remove posts targeting 'Zionists' when aiming at Jews, Israelis

Meta will remove content targeting Zionists when used to refer to Jews and Israelis and not the political movement, the social media conglomerate's policy forum announced on Tuesday.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads will remove posts and comments about Zionists that use antisemitic stereotypes and threaten harm through intimidation or violence against Jews or Israelis under the guise of attacking Zionists.

Examples of content violating community standards may include claims about Zionists controlling the world or media, dehumanizing comparisons to animals, and denial of existence.

"The word 'Zionist' has layers of meaning based on its origins and usage today, and may also be highly dependent on context," said the forum. "This term often refers to supporters of a political movement, which is not itself a protected characteristic under our policies, but in some cases may be used as a proxy to refer to Jewish or Israeli people, which are protected characteristics under our Hate Speech policy."