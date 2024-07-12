Live Updates
IDF publishes Be'eri October 7 probe, Biden says 'still gaps' on hostage deal

CENTCOM destroys Houthi uncrewed surface vessels • Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operating in Shejaia, July 10, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operating in Shejaia, July 10, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Failure to answer critical questions': Kibbutz Be'eri reacts to results of IDF Oct. 7 probe

Some of the questions still not answered in the probe, according to members of Be'eri, include, "Why did numerous military forces gathered at the gate of the kibbutz not enter?"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Israel Antiquities Authority works to find remnants of Hamas victims in Kibbutz Be'eri. (photo credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)
The Israel Antiquities Authority works to find remnants of Hamas victims in Kibbutz Be'eri.
(photo credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)

Members of Kibbutz Be'eri, who were the first to hear about the findings from the October 7 IDF probes, responded with both appreciation and a call for further investigation into the events of the attack.

First Oct. 7 probe reveals how IDF, police failure led to Be'eri slaughter

IDF Chief of Staff: "Probe demonstrates the enormity of the disaster which befell the residents of the South when the IDF was not there to protect them."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi; Images of the devastation caused in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. (photo credit: FLASH90/CANVA)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi; Images of the devastation caused in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7.
(photo credit: FLASH90/CANVA)

"We did not protect them." IDF publishes its first probe into Israel’s October 7 "enormous" failure to prevent Hamas’s invasion, focusing on the invasion of Be'eri in the south of Israel.

The IDF Oct 7. probes are coming out, but when will PM be probed? - analysis

While the IDF probes are a significant start in helping the nation move beyond October 7, until there is a state inquiry, it is unlikely that the nation will be able to fully turn the page.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with soldiers in southern Israel on October 14, 2023 (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with soldiers in southern Israel on October 14, 2023
(photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Far too late - First probe reveals IDF failings in Be'eri massacre, probes to come will reveal what happened behind the scenes within IDF intelligence, operations, and the high command, leading up to the war and on October 7.

IDF Gen. Hiram cleared of charge of blowing up hostages along with Hamas on Oct. 7

The IDF concluded that the hostage situation occurring was unprecedented and that, under the unique circumstances, none of the officials involved, including Hiram, had made errors.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Fog of war: IDF probe into battle of Be'eri on October 7 has cleared Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram of allegations that he ordered the killing of hostages who were being held by Hamas terrorists inside a house.

White House: Miles to go before hostage deal reached, but signs are positive

Hamas claims that Israel is thwarting the agreement as Shin Bet head Ronen Bar heads to Cairo for continued talks.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israelis protest calling for the release of those held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, June 3, 2024 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israelis protest calling for the release of those held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, June 3, 2024
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says there are positive signs in the direction of hostage deal talks, Hamas blames Israel for tanking the discussions, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar heads to Cairo to continue efforts.

Return to Be'eri: What I learned from visits to Be’eri since Oct. 7- comment

The disaster at Be’eri is a symbol of the state in general; It represents what will happen if the country continues down a path of arrogance and complacency.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israeli soldiers around the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel. October 25, 2023 (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers around the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel. October 25, 2023
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

The disaster at Be’eri is a symbol of the state in general. Israel has always survived by being prepared and planning for the worst, keeping its enemies deterred. But it became complacent. 

CENTCOM destroys Houthi uncrewed surface vessels, uncrewed aerial systems over Red Sea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed five Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea.

Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha, Ambrey says

By REUTERS
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

A merchant vessel reported two explosions approximately 21 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mocha, British security firm Ambrey said early Friday morning. 

US President Joe Biden on hostage deal: 'Still gaps to close, trend is positive'

In addition to discussing the war in Gaza, President Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, the NATO alliance, the US economy, and his ability to continue his presidency despite his age.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks at a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks at a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

US President Joe Biden stated at a Washington press conference that there were "still gaps to close," but "the trend is positive," regarding the hostage deal outline proposed some six weeks ago. 

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says