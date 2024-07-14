Jerusalem Post
IDF kills terrorists, strikes terror targets in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 14, 2024 10:31

IDF troops of the Nahal Brigade, in a joint operation with the Israel Air Force (IAF), struck in Rafah an anti-tank missile launcher that was used to fire at the forces, the military said on Sunday.

The military also targeted a terror cell in the area. In addition, forces of the 401st Brigade demolished several underground shafts and terror infrastructure, the IDF said. 

In Gaza City, forces of the Alexandroni Brigade eliminated several terrorists in close-quarter combat. During one of the operations, the IDF noted that a terror cell was identified moving in the sector and attempting to bury an explosive device near the forces. The IDF said the cell was subsequently struck and eliminated. 



