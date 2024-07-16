National Insurance to extend housing grants for evacuees from Israel's North and South

The National Insurance Institute will announce the agreement to extend the housing grants for evacuees from the north and south on Tuesday evening, the agency reported.

The agreement will be extended until the end of August. If necessary, payments will continue automatically until the end of 2024 as long as the government continues to extend the evacuation orders. The Labor and Welfare Committee in the Knesset needs to agree to this.

Initially, the payment agreement for housing grants ended at the end of June 2024.

The grant amount is 100 NIS per child and 200 NIS per adult daily. So far, the National Insurance Institute has paid 3.5 billion NIS in return and housing grants to 240,209 residents of the north and south.