Hagari confirms drone sent from Yemen, investigating why it was not identified as threat

The drone that exploded in Tel Aviv on Thursday night was an Iranian Samad-3 UAV that had been upgraded to enable it to fly from Yemen to Israel, the IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm, Daniel Hagari said in an public statement on Friday morning.

The preliminary investigation showed that another drone had been intercepted by the joint American-Israeli task force, however Hagari said they were investigating why the other UAV was not identified as a threat.

"Our defense is not airtight," he said, following by saying that the IDF would increase air patrols across the country.

He confirmed there were no changes to the directives given by the Home Front Command.

Hagari also commented on the attempted assassination of Hamas leader Muhammad Deif, and said that there are increasing signs that the assassination was successful.