US criticizes ICJ opinion that Israeli 'occupation' of Palestinian territories is illegal

The United States criticized "the breadth" of the top UN court's opinion in which the International Court of Justice said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, with Washington saying it will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict.

"We have been clear that Israel's program of government support for settlements is both inconsistent with international law and obstructs the cause of peace," a US State Department spokesperson said on Saturday in an email.

"However, we are concerned that the breadth of the court's opinion will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict and bring about an urgently needed just and lasting peace, with two states living side-by-side in peace and security," the State Department added.

The ICJ stated on Friday that Israel’s "occupation" of the West Bank and east Jerusalem, as well as its associated policies of settlement, annexation, and discrimination in those areas, are illegal and must end, issuing the first of its kind advisory opinion on the subject.

The US's defense

In February, the US defended Israel's military "occupation" and argued to the World Court that Israel faced “very real security needs.” Public hearing held by ICJ to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories before eventually issuing a non-binding legal opinion in The Hague, Netherlands, February 21, 2024. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

Richard C. Visek, the acting legal adviser at the US State Department, urged the panel of judges at the World Court not to call for Israel’s immediate withdrawal from the West Bank.

In this instance, Visek argued that only the establishment of an independent Palestinian state “living safely and securely alongside” Israel could bring lasting peace. He called for negotiations between the two parties and condemned violence and unilateral actions.