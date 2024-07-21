Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Impact detected in Hanita, Ya'ara in northern Israel following hostile aircraft sirens activated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following alarms sounded in northern Israel as a result of hostile aircraft, a fall was reported in an open area in Kibbutz Hanita and Ya'ara, the IDF stated on Sunday. 

The IDF reported that several UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, and sirens were activated in the area. Interceptors were launched toward the UAVs, and hits were identified in the areas of Hanita and Ya'ara.

As a result, a fire broke out in Hanita, and the Fire and Rescue Authority is operating to extinguish the fire. 

Maariv reported that three UAVs had fallen in the yard of a kindergarten in Hanita, though no damage to property or casualties were noted. 

The IDF noted that it is conducting strikes in southern Lebanon. 



