Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have intercepted a Togo-flagged, UAE-managed products tanker carrying 1,500 tons of marine gas oil, British security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday 61 nautical miles southwest of Iran's port of Bushehr, Ambrey said.

Ambrey added that the incident is unlikely to be politically motivated and is not assessed as a 'war' event.