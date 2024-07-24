IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

The Israel Air Force struck overnight a Hezbollah military structure in the Chihine area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday.

The strike came as a response to the projectiles that were fired at Israeli territory from that area on Tuesday, the IDF added.

Israel Air Force jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. July 24, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In the Kfarhamam area, the IAF struck a weapons storage facility, after which secondary explosions were triggered, the IDF said, showing weapons were located within it.