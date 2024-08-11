IDF calls on civilians to evacuate Aljalaa in northern Khan Yunis

The IDF sent out leaflets calling on the civilians in the Aljalaa area in northern Khan Yunis to evacuate, the military said on Sunday.

The directive follows rocket fire and terrorist activities that were carried out from that area, the IDF added, noting that the military was readying to operate in the area in response.

As such, the IDF stated civilians should evacuate to the adjusted humanitarian area.

IDF operating in Gaza on August 8, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Third Khan Yunis invasion

The instructions were issued via SMS messages, phone calls, and Arabic media broadcasts, among other things.

This comes amid the IDF's third invasion of Khan Yunis. Last week, IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Avichai Adraee, called on residents of the area to evacuate certain Khan Yunis localities, such as the town of Khuza’a, the suburbs of al-Qarara and Bani Suheila, and the Abasan neighborhoods.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.