Chief of Staff Halevi holds situational assessment for all war fronts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, held a situation assessment and approved drafted plans on all war fronts, the IDF announced on Monday.

He held this assessment with the Deputy Chief of Staff, the military intelligence head, the operations directorate head, the Northern Command commander, the Israel Air Force commander, the Home Front Command commander, and other commanders from the General Staff Forum.

The Chief of Staff emphasized the continued high level of readiness and efforts in offensive and defensive preparations.



