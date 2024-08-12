Chief of Staff Halevi holds situational assessment for all war fronts

IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, held a situation assessment and approved drafted plans on all war fronts, the IDF announced on Monday.

הרמטכ״ל, רב-אלוף הרצי הלוי, קיים היום הערכת מצב ואישורי תוכניות בזירות השונות, בהשתתפות סגן הרמטכ״ל, ר׳ אמ״ן, ר׳ אמ״ץ, מפקד פיקוד הצפון, מפקד חיל האוויר, מפקד פיקוד העורף ומפקדים נוספים מפורום המטה הכללי.הרמטכ״ל הדגיש את המשך המוכנות הגבוהה ומאמצי הערכות להתקפה ולהגנה pic.twitter.com/SIrf63NunD — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) August 12, 2024

He held this assessment with the Deputy Chief of Staff, the military intelligence head, the operations directorate head, the Northern Command commander, the Israel Air Force commander, the Home Front Command commander, and other commanders from the General Staff Forum.

The Chief of Staff emphasized the continued high level of readiness and efforts in offensive and defensive preparations.