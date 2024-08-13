Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: 'We are following Beirut and Tehran, working to remove any threat'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while speaking from an intelligence base in northern Israel, discussed the threats of Hezbollah and Iran, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. 

"We are following Beirut and Tehran, working to remove any threat - to prepare attack options," Gallant stated. 

"Thanks to the people who are here at this base and in many places all over the country - at sea, on land, in the air, the citizens of Israel can maintain a routine of life but remain alert and ready to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command."

Ashdod extreme haredi rabbis want to restrict women's freedom in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:54 PM
Qatar say they will work to have Hamas represented at ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:50 PM
Merom HaGalil Regional Council announces security instructions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:30 PM
Ukraine says it controls 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:19 PM
Two Hezbollah terrorists eliminated in strike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:18 PM
US to expand bird flu testing for beef in slaughterhouses
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:06 PM
Iran holds military drill in north of country, Mehr news agency says
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:30 PM
Tel Aviv court confirms decision to limit access to Al Mayadeen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 06:15 PM
German border controls to stay until European asylum system takes effect
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 05:06 PM
Poland buys 96 Apache helicopters from US
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:56 PM
Spanish charity rescues 54 migrants in central Mediterranean
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:50 PM
Africa CDC declares mpox public health emergency of continental security
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:32 PM
Kamala Harris to detail plans to cut costs in key policy speech in NC
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:04 PM
PM denies claims that changes were made to earlier hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 03:24 PM
Four Israelis arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Greece to Is
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:12 AM