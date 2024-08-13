Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: 'We are following Beirut and Tehran, working to remove any threat'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while speaking from an intelligence base in northern Israel, discussed the threats of Hezbollah and Iran, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

"We are following Beirut and Tehran, working to remove any threat - to prepare attack options," Gallant stated.

"Thanks to the people who are here at this base and in many places all over the country - at sea, on land, in the air, the citizens of Israel can maintain a routine of life but remain alert and ready to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command."