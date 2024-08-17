President Herzog, anti-Bibi protesters argue Kahanism in Israeli gov't

President Isaac Herzog confronted anti-Netanyahu protesters demonstrating outside of his home in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

The statement came as protestors claimed he was not doing enough and "did not represent those who did not believe in the government."

He hit back, saying that he was representing the whole country and trying to create a sense of unity. The protestor asked him if he wanted unity with Kahanism and how he could possibly represent them if he wanted unity with Kahanists.

He said, "On the contrary, Kahanism should certainly be removed. Kahanism should be removed from the government."

The demonstrators pushed him further, calling on him to say that "Ben-Gvir was not legitimate."

Herzog responded by distancing himself from political decision-making, saying that was the Knesset's choice, referencing events in the Bennett-Lapid government.