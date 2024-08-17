Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

President Herzog, anti-Bibi protesters argue Kahanism in Israeli gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President Isaac Herzog confronted anti-Netanyahu protesters demonstrating outside of his home in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

The statement came as protestors claimed he was not doing enough and "did not represent those who did not believe in the government."

He hit back, saying that he was representing the whole country and trying to create a sense of unity. The protestor asked him if he wanted unity with Kahanism and how he could possibly represent them if he wanted unity with Kahanists.

He said, "On the contrary, Kahanism should certainly be removed. Kahanism should be removed from the government."

The demonstrators pushed him further, calling on him to say that "Ben-Gvir was not legitimate."

Herzog responded by distancing himself from political decision-making, saying that was the Knesset's choice, referencing events in the Bennett-Lapid government.

US official: Iran to face 'cataclysmic' response for attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 12:21 PM
Somalia executes 10 al Shabaab insurgents, police say
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 12:14 PM
Iran ready to transship Russian gas through its territory, TASS says
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 11:40 AM
IDF calls for people in central Gaza to evacuate to humanitarian zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 10:30 AM
Biden says no one should undermine efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 12:11 AM
Hamas Health Ministry: First case of polio detected in the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:25 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,005 - Hamas gov. media office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:22 PM
IDF responds to rocket fire from Lebanon by striking Hezbollah targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:22 PM
Without hostage deal, Hamas demand 7-day truce for Polio vaccines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:18 PM
FM Katz questions financial links between Turkey's Erdogan and Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 07:25 PM
Israel says international pressure will lead Hamas to accept ceasefire
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/16/2024 07:25 PM
Hamas official says US administration has no intention of ending Gaza war
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 07:08 PM
Gunmen kidnap at least 20 students in north-central Nigeria
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 06:23 PM
Fire breaks out in Golan following interception of drone from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:18 PM
Israeli Air Force practices aerial refueling of fighter jets in warning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:15 PM