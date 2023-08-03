The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Former IDF deputy chief: Israel is turning into a racist, Kahanist state

"These processes - of becoming a dictatorship and a radical state, are in direct contrast to the Declaration of Independence," the former military deputy said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 18:18
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir prior to his entry into politics can be seen speaking Israeli attorney Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Meir Kahane, November 7, 2017 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir prior to his entry into politics can be seen speaking Israeli attorney Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Meir Kahane, November 7, 2017
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel is transitioning into a racist, radical, sinister, and Kahanist state, former IDF deputy chief of staff Matan Vilnai told 104.5FM on Thursday afternoon.

"Anyone can see that we are in the process of becoming a sinister, Kahanist, racist, religious, radical state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea," said the former deputy, who is also head of the Commanders for Israel's Security movement.

"That is the vision of some ministers in this government," he said. This vision, he claimed, is contrary to Israel's Declaration of Independence.

"These processes – of becoming a dictatorship and a radical state – are in direct contrast to the Declaration of Independence, Israel's most-sacred value in my opinion.

Matan Vilnai speaks at the Movement of Commanders for the Security of Israel conference on Wednesday. (credit: COMMANDERS FOR THE SECURITY OF ISRAEL) Matan Vilnai speaks at the Movement of Commanders for the Security of Israel conference on Wednesday. (credit: COMMANDERS FOR THE SECURITY OF ISRAEL)

Former IDF deputy chief: Coalition weakening war on terror

Vilnai further condemned recent coalition attacks on IDF Gen. Yehuda Fuchs. Likud MK Avichay Buaron caused a stir earlier this week after accusing the general of valuing Palestinian lives over Israeli lives.

His comments, which drew criticism from the IDF chief of staff as well as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, "weaken the war on terror," Vilnai said.

"First of all, I trust Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi," Vilnai said when asked on Halevi's tour of Israel's northern border with Lebanon amid heightened tension. "He is in a position no chief of staff has been in before him and he will know how to deal with it," he assessed.

"He didn't need that tour but it is one ingredient" of the unfolding chaos in Israel, Vilnai added.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by