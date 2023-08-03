Former IDF deputy chief: Israel is turning into a racist, Kahanist state

Israel is transitioning into a racist, radical, sinister, and Kahanist state, former IDF deputy chief of staff Matan Vilnai told 104.5FM on Thursday afternoon.

"Anyone can see that we are in the process of becoming a sinister, Kahanist, racist, religious, radical state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea," said the former deputy, who is also head of the Commanders for Israel's Security movement.

"That is the vision of some ministers in this government," he said. This vision, he claimed, is contrary to Israel's Declaration of Independence.

"These processes – of becoming a dictatorship and a radical state – are in direct contrast to the Declaration of Independence, Israel's most-sacred value in my opinion.

Matan Vilnai speaks at the Movement of Commanders for the Security of Israel conference on Wednesday. (credit: COMMANDERS FOR THE SECURITY OF ISRAEL)

Former IDF deputy chief: Coalition weakening war on terror

Vilnai further condemned recent coalition attacks on IDF Gen. Yehuda Fuchs. Likud MK Avichay Buaron caused a stir earlier this week after accusing the general of valuing Palestinian lives over Israeli lives.

His comments, which drew criticism from the IDF chief of staff as well as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, "weaken the war on terror," Vilnai said.

"First of all, I trust Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi," Vilnai said when asked on Halevi's tour of Israel's northern border with Lebanon amid heightened tension. "He is in a position no chief of staff has been in before him and he will know how to deal with it," he assessed.

"He didn't need that tour but it is one ingredient" of the unfolding chaos in Israel, Vilnai added.