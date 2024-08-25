Attempted ramming attack in the West Bank, terrorist eliminated

A terrorist was eliminated after a terror ramming attack was reported to have occurred near the Ariel Junction in the West Bank, the IDF said on Sunday.

Troops dispatched to the area

IDF troops were dispatched to the area. An Israeli soldier stand guard at a bus station near the scene where a stolen car broke through a police checkpoint and hit a policeman outside Kedumim, in the West Bank on February 26, 2019. (credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)

A man of about 39 years old sustained light wounds, and a woman of about 68 years old suffered from anxiety as a result of the attack, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli media, a Palestinian vehicle driving contrary to the direction of the traffic collided with Israeli vehicles, attempting to ram into military outposts.

This is a developing story.