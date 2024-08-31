Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF and terrorists in Jenin exchange fire after Gush Etzion attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF and terrorists exchanged heavy fire in Jenin in the West Bank on Saturday, with about 30 terrorists eliminated, Israeli media reported.

Explosions were heard in the al-Damj neighborhood, according to Maariv.

A source in Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades leadership told Qatari state-run media giant Al Jazeera that the terror organization had prepared itself for long days of confrontations and battles.

"We reassure our people that the resistance, with all its formations in the West Bank, is in the best stages of coordination," Maariv quoted the source as saying.

Walla reported that the IDF is increasing the amount of force in the area. Apache helicopters were flying over Jenin, according to Arab media.

IAF strikes Hezbollah structure after terrorists observed entering
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 03:46 PM
Six arrested as IDF troops surround Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 01:54 PM
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists in southern, central Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 11:55 AM
Cave of Patriarchs closed after West Bank terror attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 11:30 AM
Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in far east
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 10:45 AM
Armenia says lightning strike shuts down nuclear power station
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 09:00 AM
Russia says five killed, 46 wounded in Ukraine strike on Belgorod
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 08:48 AM
Four people moderately to severely injured in car accident on Highway 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 06:00 AM
Brazil's Supreme Court suspends X's operations in the country
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 12:22 AM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,602 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 06:43 PM
Iran's Paralympic competitor claimed injury ahead of match with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:50 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks to Israel's Paralympic gold medal winner
By ANNA BARSKY , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:49 PM
Potential oil spill detected in area next to Sounion tanker in Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 05:43 PM
Settlers block Huwara main street, reports of gun shots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:23 PM
Hamas official claims ceasefire-hostage deal negotiations collapsing
By GUY ULSTER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:19 PM