IDF and terrorists in Jenin exchange fire after Gush Etzion attacks

The IDF and terrorists exchanged heavy fire in Jenin in the West Bank on Saturday, with about 30 terrorists eliminated, Israeli media reported.

Explosions were heard in the al-Damj neighborhood, according to Maariv.

A source in Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades leadership told Qatari state-run media giant Al Jazeera that the terror organization had prepared itself for long days of confrontations and battles.

"We reassure our people that the resistance, with all its formations in the West Bank, is in the best stages of coordination," Maariv quoted the source as saying.

Walla reported that the IDF is increasing the amount of force in the area. Apache helicopters were flying over Jenin, according to Arab media.