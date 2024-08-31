Three Israelis injured in nearby West Bank attacks as pro-Palestinian protests reignight in the US

Gush Etzion Junction. (photo credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

Three Israelis were injured in two nearby incidences in the Gush Etzion Regional Council in the West Bank on Friday night.

Two people were first injured after a car exploded near a gas station the Gush Etzion Junction. The IDF assessed that the explosion was an attempted terrorist attack that failed, during which, after the terrorist noticed his car was starting to burn, he got out and tried to attack workers at the station, but was killed by security guards, Ynet reported. Documentation of the incident shows the terrorist trying to escape the scene.