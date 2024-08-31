Three Israelis injured in nearby West Bank attacks as pro-Palestinian protests reignight in the US
Yasser Arafat's nephew and Ehud Olmert reportedly signed agreement to achieve peace, partition Jerusalem, two states • University of Maryland grants permit for pro-Palestinian group’s rally on Oct. 7
Three Israelis injured in two separate attacks in the Gush Etzion Regional Council
The IDF is investigating if these two separate nearby attacks are linked, and are looking for other possible suspects in the area.
Three Israelis were injured in two nearby incidences in the Gush Etzion Regional Council in the West Bank on Friday night.
Two people were first injured after a car exploded near a gas station the Gush Etzion Junction. The IDF assessed that the explosion was an attempted terrorist attack that failed, during which, after the terrorist noticed his car was starting to burn, he got out and tried to attack workers at the station, but was killed by security guards, Ynet reported. Documentation of the incident shows the terrorist trying to escape the scene.
Ehud Olmert and Arafat's nephew sign agreement to achieve peace, partition Jerusalem - report
In the agreement, they agree to "work together to promote the achievement of peace in the Middle East" through a successful application of the two-state solution with 1967 borders as a basis.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert signed an agreement with Nasser al-Qudwa, nephew of former Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat, on July 17, 2024, where they agreed to "work together to promote the achievement of peace in the Middle East" through a successful application of the two-state solution with 1967 borders as a basis, according to documents published by N12 on Friday.
The current agreement is based on Olmert's famously mysterious solution presented to Mahmoud Abbas in 2008.
University of Maryland grants permit for pro-Palestinian group’s campus rally on October 7
The permit is the latest example of concerns around renewal of student activism around the war in Gaza.
(JTA) — Jewish campus groups and parents are criticizing a reported decision by the University of Maryland allowing a pro-Palestinian group to hold a rally on campus on October 7, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks in Israel.
The permit was given to Students for Justice in Palestine, according to the campus Hillel and Jewish Student Union, who decried SJP on Instagram without criticizing the university directly.
Columbia antisemitism task force reports ‘crushing’ discrimination against Jewish, Israeli students
The report, the second one released by the investigatory body made up of faculty, illustrated the breadth of anti-Jewish discrimination at the Ivy League campus.
Jewish students at Columbia University have been driven out of their dorm rooms, chased off campus, compelled to hide their Jewish identity, ostracized by their peers and denigrated by faculty, according to a report released Friday by the university’s Task Force on Antisemitism.
The report, the second one released by the investigatory body made up of faculty, illustrated the breadth of anti-Jewish discrimination at the Ivy League campus. It also said that pervasive antisemitism on campus has "affected the entire university community.
Temple University investigating pro-Palestinian march at campus Hillel
Temple University is investigating a pro-Palestinian protest where demonstrators targeted the campus Hillel, leading to potential disciplinary actions for students involved.
Temple University in Philadelphia is investigating pro-Palestinian demonstrators who marched on the campus Hillel and used megaphones to “chant directly at the occupants within the building,” Richard Englert, Temple University president, said in a statement Thursday.
Students among the marchers could face disciplinary action.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 107 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says