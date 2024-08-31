Gaza polio vaccine campaign to start Sunday, PMO says no ceasefire will occur

Reports of a ceasefire in Gaza for the purpose of distribution and administration of polio vaccines to residents are false, the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday night. COGAT had announced earlier that a vaccination campaign will start on Sunday.

Israel will enable a humanitarian corridor to allow the entry of aid workers as well as the designation of certain areas in which the vaccines will be safely administered, the PMO added.

The PMO stressed that Israel is committed to preventing an outbreak of the disease in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the entire region.

COGAT said on Saturday that, following meetings with the UN and other aid organizations, the campaign to vaccinate Gaza residents against polio will begin on Sunday. Trucks are seen carrying aid and fuel into the Gaza Strip via COGAT and the Israeli Navy, May 26, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The campaign will occur at three locations: in central Gaza, between September 1 and 3, between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; in southern Gaza, between September 4 and 6, between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; and in northern Gaza, between September 7 and 9, between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Number of vaccinated residents

COGAT added that since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, 282,126 vials of polio vaccine have entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, and in August, vaccines for 1,081,250 recipients have been brought in for the campaign.

WHO said that 90% of Gaza was vaccinated against Polio in the first quarter of 2024.

On July 16, 2024, the Global Polio Laboratory Network (GPLN) reported the detection of six cVDPV2 isolates in environmental samples collected from Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis in Gaza. These samples showed a close genetic linkage, indicating that the virus circulating in Gaza may have been introduced as early as September 2023 and that the virus appears genetically related to the strain circulating in Egypt in late 2023.

Type 2 polio, also known as circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2), is one of three poliovirus strains.

Unlike the naturally occurring form of the virus, wild poliovirus, cVDPV2, emerges from the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The OPV contains a weakened, live form of the poliovirus, which replicates in the intestines and builds immunity by triggering an immune response. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Simcha Pasko/The Media Line contributed to this report.