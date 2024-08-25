Thousands of polio vaccines enter Gaza Strip

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that on Sunday, some 25,100 vials of polio vaccine, sufficient to vaccinate 1,255,000 people, were transferred into the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The operation was conducted under the political echelon's directives.

COGAT further noted that five trucks containing refrigeration equipment for the transfer and depository of vaccines crossed into Gaza on Friday.

COGAT noted that children who have yet to be inoculated will be able to do so in the upcoming days as both local and international medical teams are set to administer the vaccine in various locations of Gaza.

Most of Gaza's population vaccinated against polio

COGAT added that since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war some 282,126 vials of polio vaccine had been transferred to Gaza. Vials of polio vaccines transported to the Gaza Strip. August 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Last week, IDF International Spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said that during the first quarter of 2024, some 90% of Gaza’s population had been vaccinated against the viral disease, which mainly affects children and spreads through contaminated food, water, or contact with an infected person.

On August 16, the Gaza Hamas-run Health Ministry claimed to have identified in Gaza the first case of polio.