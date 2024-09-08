Jerusalem Post
Noa Goldenberg to be indicted after throwing sand at Ben-Gvir

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Noa Goldenberg, suspected of throwing sand at National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Tel Aviv, will be indicted on Monday, Israeli media reported. 

The 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident of the city was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a public official after she threw a handful of sand at the minister and then fled into the water. 

Following a 48-hour house arrest, Goldenberg was brought to Lev Tel Aviv police station for investigation. According to Maariv, Goldenberg's hearing will take place on Monday. 



