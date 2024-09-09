IDF detains UN team, which included embedded terror suspect

The IDF late Monday night announced it had detained a UN team from a caravan of humanitarian vehicles, including arresting some terror suspects who had embedded themselves within the caravan, at a northern Gaza checkpoint.

According to the IDF, it had received intelligence that terrorists might have concealed themselves within the caravan.

Despite some earlier reports that the trucks were carrying polio vaccines, the military said the vehicles were not connected to the vaccination project for Gaza and were just facilitating changing over UN personnel at various locations in Gaza.

It was unclear why there was a discrepancy regarding the purpose of the UN caravan, though the politics surrounding the polio vaccination is highly sensitive from a number of different angles.

The IDF said that it was continuing to question the detained suspects.