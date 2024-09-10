Candace Owens claims YouTube suspended her after interview with Kanye West

Candace Owens, a controversial right-wing commentator and media personality who has been repeatedly accused of antisemitism by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and others, claimed on social media on Monday that her YouTube account had been suspended after she interviewed Kanye West.

The suspension followed an interview with West, who threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and was voted ‘antisemite of the year’ in 2022 by antisemitism watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

There will be no show today, or at all this week. That’s because @YouTube has issued me a strike and a one week suspension for my sit down with Kanye. They also removed the interview as “hate speech”, as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change. pic.twitter.com/fTeI7VQvZH — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 9, 2024

Owens said that her interview with West was removed as “hate speech” following it being “mass reported by Zionists.”

A screenshotted message from YouTube was shared by Owens, which reveals YouTube made the decision to remove the video as it “claims that Jewish people control the media.”

Owens later reshared a post on X, formerly Twitter, which read “We are few in numbers in this world but we have important positions in the globe hierarchy, don't mess with the Jews, b****. #CrazyCandace #Jew #Israel”