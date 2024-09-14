Hezbollah unleashes massive rocket barrages on North after overnight attacks

The IDF's aerial defense array intercepted rockets in two separate Saturday morning barrages, during which a total of over 55 rockets were fired into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the IDF reported.

Earlier, at 8:17 a.m., rocket sirens sounded in a number of Israeli cities and towns in the North, including Safed, Dishon, Malkia, Hukok, and Kahal.

The IDF later confirmed that during this earlier barrage, some 20 rockets crossed from Lebanon into Israel.

A second, approximately 35-rocket barrage was identified during a second round of sirens that blared at around 9:00 a.m. in Eifelet, Dishon, Rosh Pnina, and other locales in the Upper Galilee.

While the IDF affirmed that it had intercepted some of the rockets during both barrages, those that were not intercepted reportedly fell into open areas. An Israeli anti missile system intercept rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, September 4, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

No injuries were reported as a result of the attacks.

Fires break out in open areas

Israel's Army Radio, however, reported that as a result of the attacks, several fires broke out in open areas near Safed.

In response to the rocket attacks on the Upper Galilee, the IDF said that Israel Air Force aircraft struck the launcher from which the rockets had been fired at Israel. Further, the IAF struck additional targets in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft struck the launcher that had fired rockets at Israel's north during the night as well as a Hezbollah structure in the Kfar Remen area of southern Lebanon, the military added.