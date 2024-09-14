Israeli security cabinet discusses adding new war goal as calls for ceasefire worldwide increase

US special envoy Amos Hochstein gestures as he attends a press conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon August 14, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Amos Hochstein, senior advisor to President Biden, is set to arrive in Israel on Monday for talks focused on Lebanon. US officials have expressed growing concern over the increasingly heated rhetoric coming from the IDF, especially in the Northern Command, about the possibility of war with Lebanon.

During his visit, Hochstein is expected to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and other top security officials.