Israeli security cabinet discusses adding new war goal as calls for ceasefire worldwide increase
Family publishes Hamas captivity video • Hamas warehouses in Gaza overflowing with stolen humanitarian aid • Delta Force officer: Israel may have to choose between saving hostages or destroying Hamas
US envoy Amos Hochstein to meet Netanyahu, Gallant for talks on de-escalation with Hezbollah
White House spokesperson John Kirby noted that Hochstein’s trip is part of the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to prevent the opening of a second front.
Amos Hochstein, senior advisor to President Biden, is set to arrive in Israel on Monday for talks focused on Lebanon. US officials have expressed growing concern over the increasingly heated rhetoric coming from the IDF, especially in the Northern Command, about the possibility of war with Lebanon.
During his visit, Hochstein is expected to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and other top security officials.
Pope decries Gazan deaths, criticizes both US candidates aboard flight
The pontiff also expressed doubt that either Israel or Hamas, now at war for eleven months, were seeking to end the conflict.
Pope Francis on Friday decried the deaths of Palestinian children in Israeli military strikes in Gaza, calling bombings of schools, on the "presumption" of striking Hamas terrorists, "ugly."
On the flight back to Rome from Singapore, the pontiff also expressed doubt that either Israel or Hamas, now at war for eleven months, were seeking to end the conflict. "I am sorry to have to say this," the pope said. "But I do not think that they are taking steps to make peace."
Turkish intelligence chief meets Hamas chiefs in Ankara to pressure them to accept deal
Turkey is expected to be putting pressure on Hamas to accept a deal after the United States asked the Turkish government to intervene in the negotiations.
Turkey's spy chief met a delegation from Hamas in Ankara on Friday to discuss negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to state broadcaster TRT.
Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency, met the Hamas political bureau leadership delegation, TRT Haber said, citing Turkish security sources, without saying who the delegation members were.
Hamas warehouses in Gaza are overflowing with stolen humanitarian aid - N12
“At this point, we have everything... The warehouse is at full capacity," a Hamas terrorist can be heard saying in an intercepted recording.
Hamas terrorists have confiscated so much humanitarian aid that the terror group is struggling to find space in warehouses to store all of it, according to intercepted communications between Hamas operatives that were played during an episode of N12's "Ulpan Shishi" on Friday.
These intercepted communications feature Hamas operatives discussing the movement of goods from overflowing humanitarian aid warehouses to Khan Yunis.
‘Policy of intimidation and threat’: How Hamas brutalizes Palestinians to maintain control of Gaza
“There is no liberation movement that has freed its people without paying a big price in terms of civilians,” Hamas official Salah al-Din al-Awawdeh said.
Palestinian activists and whistleblowers complained of the brutal treatment they faced for speaking out against the terror group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, in an article published by the New York Times on Friday.
The article followed the torture of Palestinian activist Amin Abed - who had previously found bullets on his doorstep in response to speaking out against Hamas.
Family of slain hostage Alexander Lobanov releases video from Hamas captivity
The 32-year-old from Ashkelon was married to Michal and was the loving father of a two-year-old. While he was in captivity, his second child was born and is now five months old.
The family of Alexander Lobanov, one of six hostages recently murdered by Hamas, allowed the publication on Friday of a Hamas psychological warfare video featuring Alexander speaking from Hamas captivity.
Former Delta Force officer: Israel may have to choose between saving hostages and destroying Hamas
High-ranking foreign military officials visited humanitarian and combat zones along Gaza's Philadelphi Corridor, meeting with the IDF to understand the conflict's unique challenges firsthand.
The war between Israel and Hamas has emerged as one of the most complex conflicts in modern history, with political and military leaders often divided on how to end the violence. For the first time since the fighting began on October 7, a delegation of high-ranking foreign military officials from the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Romania visited Israel.
The group observed the situation firsthand, including visits to Gaza and Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
UNRWA chief admits he has no way to know whether Hamas infiltrated UNRWA
The interview comes only a few days after Israel struck a UNRWA school, killing at least 18, according to Hamas, of which six were UNRWA workers.
Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), attempted to defend his organization's conduct during an interview with Stephen Sackur on BBC's HARDtalk on Friday.
The interview comes only a few days after Israel struck a UNRWA school, killing at least 18, according to Hamas, of which six were UNRWA workers.
Security cabinet to vote on adding returning residents to the North as official war goal - report
Adding a new official war goal requires the vote of the security cabinet; if added, it will join the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages as official war goals.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to introduce a motion in the security cabinet to add "returning residents to the North" to the official war goals, according to a report by N12 on Friday.
Netanyahu will put the motion to a vote on Sunday, a security official told N12, adding that it was necessary to prepare for a long, costly war in the North.
Say nothing: Universities are trying a new strategy on Israel and Gaza
Neutrality is also the word of the moment for closely-watched university investments in Israel.
When universities issued statements about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks and the war in Gaza last year, many led to intense blowback, donor revolts and — in some cases — high-profile leaders resigning. No statement, it seemed, was good enough to avoid criticism.
So going forward, many of them won't say anything at all.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says