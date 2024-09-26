Six injured in car accident, two in serious condition

Six people were injured Thursday morning in a car accident between two vehicles on Route 40 in Mitzpe Ramon.

Among the injured are a 10-month-old baby girl and a 30-year-old man in serious condition, a man and woman in their 40s in moderate condition, and a 2-year-old toddler and a 3-year-old child who were lightly injured.

Magen David Adom teams, assisted by an IDF medical unit, provided medical treatment and evacuated them by helicopters and intensive care ambulances to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba and the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem