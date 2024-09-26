Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah fires 40 rockets in recent barrage, hits reported in the area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 16:55

Some 40 rockets crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon on Thursday, the military said, following the sirens that sounded in the area starting at 4:07 p.m. local time. 

The military added that it had intercepted some of the rockets while others impacted in the area. 

According to KAN news, hits were reported on Mount Meron and the Safed area.

IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. September 26, 2024. (Credit: IDF's SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The IDF noted it had targeted Hezbollah terror sites, including weapons storage facilities, launchers that had been ready for use, and the launcher that had fired at Acre earlier in the day, in the Zibqin, Tebnine, Kfarchouba, Deyrintar, and Seddiqine areas of southern Lebanon.

