Israel Air Force chief: We're preparing to assist troops in ground ops. against Hezbollah

Israeli air force chief Tomer Bar said on Thursday that the IAF was preparing to assist troops in ground operations against Hezbollah.

The air force will stop any arms transfers from Iran to Hezbollah and is preparing to assist troops in any ground operations against the Lebanese group, Bar stated.

"In Lebanon, we're going to prevent any possibility of arms transfers in Lebanon from Iran," Bar said.

"Nasrallah's confidence ... depends on the supply coming from Iran," he added, referring to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"We are preparing shoulder to shoulder with Northern Command for a ground maneuver. Prepared, if activated. This is a decision to be made above us," he told soldiers in a video distributed by the Israeli military.