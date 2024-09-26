US, France push for temporary Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Israel criticizes Iran for escalation
UK government announces £5 million in support of humanitarian efforts in Lebanon • IDF detects suspicious movement on Lebanese border
Pentagon says it has no involvement in Israel's operations in Lebanon
The Pentagon clarified it's not supporting Israel's operations in Lebanon, focusing only on protecting US forces and assisting Israel if needed.
IDF begins new round of strikes in Lebanon - report
UK government announces £5 million package to support humanitarian responses in Lebanon
The United Kingdom announced that it would provide a £5 million package to support humanitarian responses in Lebanon, the UK government announced on its website late on Wednesday.
Netanyahu, Abbas to address the UN this week
Netanyahu was slated to leave late Wednesday night and arrive in New York already on Thursday. Foreign Minister Israel Katz will be the acting Prime Minister in his absence.
Biden: All-out war is possible but not inevitable in Middle East
Biden acknowledged his long-time divisions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday an all-out war was possible in the Middle East, but there was also the possibility of a settlement in Israel's conflicts in Gaza and with Hezbollah, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
"An all-out war is possible, but I think there's also the opportunity - we're still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region," Biden said in an appearance on ABC's "The View."
Biden acknowledged his long-time divisions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recounting a story from when the prime minister worked at the Israeli embassy in the US.
"He has an 8x10 picture he asked me to sign. I said, 'Bibi, I love you, but don't agree with the damn thing you say or do," Biden said. "I don't agree with his position. There needs to be a two-state solution."
"Ultimately, it needs to happen, and there's a way to do it," Biden said.
There's a possibility of dealing with the West Bank if Israel can come to a ceasefire in Lebanon, he said.
'Desire for a change in the region'
"We also have Gaza to deal with, but it's possible," he added.
Biden said he's using every bit of energy to "get this done."
Biden, Macron discuss joint efforts for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
US President Joe Biden discussed the push to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday on the sidelines of the high-level portion of the opening session of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, according to the White House.
IDF troops detect suspicious movement on Lebanese border, open fire
If diplomacy fails, Israel will use all means in Lebanon, UN envoy says
Israel would prefer a diplomatic solution in Lebanon, the country's envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon said on Wednesday, but added that if diplomacy fails Israel would use all means at its disposal.
UNSC must call for Israel, Hezbollah to step back from all-out war — Guterres says
Macron: We cannot have a war in Lebanon
He also called on Hezbollah “to cease its missile launches to Israel. We urge all of those who provide them with the means to do so, to stop doing so.”
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says