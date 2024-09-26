US, France push for temporary Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Israel criticizes Iran for escalation

President Joe Biden speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (photo credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday an all-out war was possible in the Middle East, but there was also the possibility of a settlement in Israel's conflicts in Gaza and with Hezbollah, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"An all-out war is possible, but I think there's also the opportunity - we're still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region," Biden said in an appearance on ABC's "The View."

Biden acknowledged his long-time divisions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recounting a story from when the prime minister worked at the Israeli embassy in the US.

"He has an 8x10 picture he asked me to sign. I said, 'Bibi, I love you, but don't agree with the damn thing you say or do," Biden said. "I don't agree with his position. There needs to be a two-state solution."

"Ultimately, it needs to happen, and there's a way to do it," Biden said.

Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, December 27, 2023.

There's a possibility of dealing with the West Bank if Israel can come to a ceasefire in Lebanon, he said.

'Desire for a change in the region'

"We also have Gaza to deal with, but it's possible," he added.

Biden said he's using every bit of energy to "get this done."

"There's a desire to see change in the region," he said.