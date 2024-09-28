Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah killed, Hamas mourns

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 14:58

Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed and vowed to continue the battle against Israel.

Hamas mourned its closest ally in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in a statement on social media. 

"We mourn with deep patience and respect for the honorable Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and his brothers," said Hamas in a statement on the messaging app, Telegram. "We recall his life’s journey, filled with sacrifices for the liberation of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and honor his steadfast positions. His unwavering support for our Palestinian people, our courageous resistance, and our legitimate rights continues to inspire us. We also acknowledge his commitment to remaining at the heroic forefront, supporting our people and our resistance in the Al-Aqsa flood." 



