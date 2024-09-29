Two drones from Lebanon intercepted over Israeli waters - IDF 

Two drones that crossed from Lebanon into the territorial waters of the State of Israel were intercepted by a missile ship and an IDF combat helicopter, the IDF reported Sunday evening.

Following IDF reports of several rockets falling in northern Israel, Mada has announced that no reports of casualties have been received.

According to the IDF, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with an additional 25 projectiles identified surrounding the Haifa Bay area, which fell in open areas.