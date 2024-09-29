Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two drones from Lebanon intercepted over Israeli waters - IDF 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 19:03

Two drones that crossed from Lebanon into the territorial waters of the State of Israel were intercepted by a missile ship and an IDF combat helicopter, the IDF reported Sunday evening.

Following IDF reports of several rockets falling in northern Israel, Mada has announced that no reports of casualties have been received.

According to the IDF, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with an additional 25 projectiles identified surrounding the Haifa Bay area, which fell in open areas.

Iran's President Pezeshkian urges support for Lebanon, Tasnim
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 08:02 PM
IDF strikes nearly 50 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 05:08 PM
Twenty four people killed in Israeli attack on Ain Deleb, Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:39 PM
US says war not the way to return people to homes in northern Israel
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:37 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms Ali Karaki was killed in Israeli strike
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 02:39 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets across Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:37 PM
Multiple rocket sirens sound in Afula, Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:32 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in HQ in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:59 PM
Explosions heard in Homs, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:08 PM
Kremlin says Russia's updated nuclear doctrine is being formalized
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:52 AM
Diplomatic efforts for ceasefire with Israel underway- Lebanese minister
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:47 AM
Police arrest suspect for attempting to kill man with diving rifle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 11:16 AM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric calls for talks after Nasrallah strikes
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:00 AM
Mother who murdered six-year-old son is fit to stand for trial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 10:26 AM
China says it opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 09:38 AM