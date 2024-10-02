IDF 36th Division joins ground operation in Lebanon

The 36th Division of the IDF will be joining the targeted raids on the Hezbollah terror group during Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced on Wednesday morning.

The 36th Division, which will join the fighting in Lebanon, will include soldiers from the 188th Armored Brigade and 6th Infantry Brigade, along with additional forces, the IDF said.

It also noted that so far, the unit will be joining to initiate "limited, localized, targeted raids on Hezbollah terror targets and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon."

Furthermore, the IDF added that the soldiers will be accompanied by the Israel Air Force and the 282nd Artillery Brigade.

The IDF's entry into southern Lebanon began on Monday evening and is the first time that Israel's military has entered Lebanon on the ground since 2006. IDF soldiers in the 6th Brigade conducting exercises, published on October 2, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Notably, the decision to add the 36th Division to the ground invasion comes the day after the Iranian missile attack that targeted Israel on Tuesday evening.

IDF ground operation targets Hezbollah terror structures

On Tuesday, the IDF maneuvered into several villages in the eastern sector of Lebanon where, according to intelligence, Hezbollah held a terrorist infrastructure.

IDF artillery also fired at the area, aiming to destroy terrorist infrastructure, kill Hezbollah terrorists, and disrupt terrorist activity.

The ground maneuver was supported by extensive air force operations aimed at gathering intelligence on the situation on the ground and targeting terrorists operating inside buildings.