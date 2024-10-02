IDF chief of staff, head of Shin Bet, and head of Mossad hold situational assessment meeting

A situational assessment meeting was held by the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar, and Head of the Mossad David Barnea on Wednesday afternoon, the IDF said as the meeting took place.

Additionally, after the meeting, footage was released of the 'Baz' (F15) fighter jets departing for strikes during Tuesday night from Tel Nof Airbase.

Footage of 'Baz' (F15) fighter jets departing for strikes during the night from Tel Nof Airbase, October 2, 2024 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESMAN UNIT)