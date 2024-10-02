Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF chief of staff, head of Shin Bet, and head of Mossad hold situational assessment meeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A situational assessment meeting was held by the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar, and Head of the Mossad David Barnea on Wednesday afternoon, the IDF said as the meeting took place.

Additionally, after the meeting, footage was released of the 'Baz' (F15) fighter jets departing for strikes during Tuesday night from Tel Nof Airbase.

Footage of 'Baz' (F15) fighter jets departing for strikes during the night from Tel Nof Airbase, October 2, 2024 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESMAN UNIT)
The Chief of Staff, the Head of the Shin Bet, and the Head of the Mossad conduct a situation assessment on October 2, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The Chief of Staff, the Head of the Shin Bet, and the Head of the Mossad conduct a situation assessment on October 2, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Islamic State ambush kills four Iraqi soldiers near Kirkuk
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 03:16 PM
Blasts near Israeli embassy likely caused by hand grenades
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 03:14 PM
Around 40 projectiles fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 02:24 PM
Hezbollah says 'we are only in the first round' of fighting
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 01:25 PM
Italy to host G7 leaders' call on MidEast crisis - Meloni's office
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 01:17 PM
Israel conducts strike in Dahieh suburb of Beirut - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 11:10 AM
Palestinian killed during Tulkarm Camp celebration of Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 10:57 AM
Dozens of Lebanon rockets fired toward Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 10:49 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli military posts with rockets
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 09:53 AM
Halevi discuses Iranian attack with CENTCOM General Kurilla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 09:50 AM
South Korea urges citizens in Lebanon and Israel to leave country
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 09:20 AM
Approximately 100 houses in Hod Hasharon damaged by Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 09:13 AM
IDF exchanges fire with Hezbollah in Odaisseh village
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 08:35 AM
Axios: Israel will launch retaliation that could target Iranian oil
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 08:32 AM
Iran warned US not to get involved following missile attack on Israel
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:56 AM