Three UAVs intercepted off the coast of Israel

Israel successfully intercepted three drones off the coast of Israel on Sunday morning, the IDF announced.

The IDF stated that two of the drones were intercepted by a missile ship of the Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, though they didn't mention where the UAVs were launched from.

The other was intercepted by the Air Force from the east off the coast of central Israel.

צה"ל: יירטנו בים שלושה כטב"מים ששוגרו לישראל מכיוון מזרח >>> https://t.co/u7O47mua14 pic.twitter.com/llGc49PQ7M — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 6, 2024

There were no casualties, and no alerts were activated.