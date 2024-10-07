Five rockets crossing from Lebanon trigger alarms in Israel, including Tel Aviv

Alarms blared through Tel Aviv and other parts of central Israel on Tuesday night.

Shortly after, the IDF reported that five rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. The details of the incident are under investigation.

The rockets, were launched on October 7, the year anniversary of Hamas's attacks on southern Israel in which 1200 people were murdered by the terror group.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group later took responsbility for the attack on Tuesday night, claiming it had targeted the Glilot army base between Tel Aviv and Herzliya.

This is a developing story.