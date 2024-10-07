Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five rockets crossing from Lebanon trigger alarms in Israel, including Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2024 00:04

Alarms blared through Tel Aviv and other parts of central Israel on Tuesday night.

Shortly after, the IDF reported that five rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. The details of the incident are under investigation.

The rockets, were launched on October 7, the year anniversary of Hamas's attacks on southern Israel in which 1200 people were murdered by the terror group.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group later took responsbility for the attack on Tuesday night, claiming it had targeted the Glilot army base between Tel Aviv and Herzliya.

This is a developing story.

One thousand people marched in Canada to commemorate Oct. 7
By MAARIV
10/08/2024 12:13 AM
Netanyahu delivers speech at State Memorial for October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 10:39 PM
Likud MK Nissim Vaturi: Army intentionally 'tripped up' gov't on Oct. 7
By ELIAV BREUER
10/07/2024 09:40 PM
IDF warns Lebanese of imminent action against Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:28 PM
IDF updates Home Front Command security guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 07:24 PM
Axios: Biden speaks with Herzog on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 07:08 PM
Armenia hopes to sign peace articles with Azerbaijan within a month, pre
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:46 PM
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 06:43 PM
Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Middle East, agree to meet
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 05:46 PM
Iranian air force chief awarded medal for missile attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 02:07 PM
Ten firefighters killed in Israeli strike on building in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2024 02:07 PM
Explosion heard near Israeli embassy in Denmark for second time in week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 01:44 PM
US Secretary of Defense Austin reiterates US support of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 10:26 AM
Two German activists deported from Israel after clash with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 09:53 AM
Knesset lowers flags at half mast to commemorate Oct. 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2024 08:48 AM