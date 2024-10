The IAF conducted a precise strike on Monday that eliminated Suhail Hussein Husseini, Commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization headquarters in the Beirut area, the IDF announced the following day.

Husseini, a member of Hezbollah's Jihad Council, participated in weapon transfers between the terror group and Iran and was responsible for distributing the advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units.

The headquarters oversees Hezbollah's logistics and manages the terror group's various units.