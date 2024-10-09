Israeli citizen arrested in Beirut, arrived in Lebanon using British passport - report

The report noted that an individual carrying both Israeli and British passports was arrested on Tuesday. When he was searched, his Israeli passport was discovered.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 9, 2024 16:29
An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an old Israeli passport with different stamps in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023 (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE; NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an old Israeli passport with different stamps in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE; NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE; NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

An Israeli citizen was reportedly arrested in Beirut, Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al Akhbar reported on Wednesday.

Al Akhbar noted that in recent days, Western journalists had taken part in daily tours in the southern suburb of Dahieh in Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, allegedly under the pretext of inspecting the destruction due to Israeli strikes. 

The report noted that an individual carrying both Israeli and British passports was arrested on Tuesday. When he was searched, his Israeli passport was discovered, and he was identified as dual citizen Joshua Tartakovsky. 

The Al Akhbar report noted that Tartakovsky was born in the United States. According to Tartakovsky's author's profile for Vision Magazine, he is a self-described independent journalist who studied at Brown University and the London School of Economics. 

Smoke rises behind buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)
Smoke rises behind buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

Tartakovsky previously worked for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs in Israel, Vision Magazine noted. 

This is a developing story. 



