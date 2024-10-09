House in Safed suffers direct hit from rocket fire

A house in Safed was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Alerts were triggered in Safed as a result of dozens of rockets fired towards the city.

The Israel Police announced that they received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a number of crashes were detected in Safed and the surrounding areas. They stated that two crashes were detected, but no casualties were reported.

This follows the earlier rocket barrage fired by Hezbollah at Israel, including at the areas of Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay. Two people were killed in Kiryat Shmona, and eight others were wounded and evacuated to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa for medical treatment. Structures in Lebanon are hit by artillery fired by the Israeli Army, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel October 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The Israel Air Force intercepted some of the earlier rockets, while others fell in open areas, the military stated.

This is a developing story.