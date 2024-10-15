US threatens Israel: Resolve humanitarian crisis in Gaza or face arms embargo - report

The US told Israel that it would impose an arms embargo on the Jewish state if it does not resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The White House reportedly expressed deep concern over the "deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza in recent weeks" and called for urgent steps within the next month to reverse this trend.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant received a letter from the Biden Administration outlining American positions on Gaza, N12 noted.

The letter reportedly called for Israel to be held to its March 2024 commitment "to allow and not prevent the transfer of American humanitarian aid or aid supported by the administration in Gaza."

As part of this commitment, the State Department would "conduct an audit in accordance with the aid law." A truck carries humanitarian aid across Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)

The letter reportedly highlighted that since March, the lowest amount of aid entering Gaza was recorded in September.

Consequences under the law

It added that Israel had 30 days to rectify the situation and that failure to do so would lead to consequences for Israeli aid, as per American law.

The announcement was made shortly after the US decided to deploy its THAAD missile defense system to Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also called for an arms embargo on Israel.