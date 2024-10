After about a week of quiet, the Israel Air Force jets struck the Dahieh neighborhood in southern Beirut on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told Reuters that after Israel struck the Lebanese capital, a blast was heard, and a plume of smoke could be seen.

The IDF later stated that the IAF had targeted "strategic weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization" in a strike conducted according to precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate.

This is a developing story.