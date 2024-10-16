US threatens arms embargo on Israel, approximately 50 rockets fired from Lebanon to Safed

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left), Director General of the IMoD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir (center), inspectin new Israeli drone technology, October 15, 2024. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Former IDF air defense chief Brig. Gen. (res.) Ran Kochav told the Jerusalem Post that the two keys to beating the drone defense problem highlighted by the Golani base disaster on Sunday are better identification and a wide range of tailored shootdown solutions.

Speaking to the Post shortly after the incident, Kochav said, “We need to find solutions. It’s a big challenge for the country. We need major moves to do it. The biggest issue is identification” of the drones as they fly into Israeli airspace.