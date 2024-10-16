US threatens arms embargo on Israel, approximately 50 rockets fired from Lebanon to Safed
Israel reviewing letter from US urging improvement in Gaza humanitarian situation, Security forces thwart two terror attacks in West Bank.
Ex-IDF air defense chief Kochav to 'Post': How to solve drone problem - exclusive
After several months of delay, Gallant tries to fast-track new drone defense ‘within months.’
Former IDF air defense chief Brig. Gen. (res.) Ran Kochav told the Jerusalem Post that the two keys to beating the drone defense problem highlighted by the Golani base disaster on Sunday are better identification and a wide range of tailored shootdown solutions.
Speaking to the Post shortly after the incident, Kochav said, "We need to find solutions. It's a big challenge for the country. We need major moves to do it. The biggest issue is identification" of the drones as they fly into Israeli airspace.
IDF should target Iranian oil fields, Lapid tells 'Post' - exclusive
Israel has reportedly assured the US it would hit Iranian conventional military targets rather than nuclear facilities or oil fields.
The IDF retaliatory strike on Iran should target the country’s oil fields because of the negative impact that would have on the Islamic Republic’s economy, Yesh Atid Party head and leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
"We should start with the oil fields," Lapid said as he sat in his Tel Aviv office. He spoke as Israel had reportedly ceded to a US request not to target Iran's oil fields or nuclear sites during its anticipated retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state on October 1.
Hamas’s extensive network in Europe exposed in a new series of reports
Reports published by the European Leadership Network (ELNET) highlight 30 Hamas affiliated actors across continent.
A series of investigative reports released on Tuesday by the European Leadership Network (ELNET) exposes an extensive network of Hamas-affiliated organizations and individuals operating across several European countries.
The reports, focusing on the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium, were released one year after the October 7 attack in Israel.
Security forces thwart two terror attacks in West Bank
Security forces thwarted two terror attacks in the West Bank, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Tuesday.
IDF observers identified a suspect near the border fence who was subsequently arrested by IDF troops who arrived on scene and found an M-16 in his possession.
In parallel, troops operating in the Jenin area arrested a wanted person who was planning to carry out an immediate terror attack. Following an exchange of fire, the wanted person was eliminated, the statement noted.
Two drones enter Upper Galilee from Lebanon, no reports of any wounded
Two drones crossed into Israel's Upper Galilee area from Lebanese territory late on Tuesday night, the IDF announced shortly after the incident.
The IDF added that fallen targets had struck open areas. However, no injuries had subsequently been reported.
Israel reviewing letter from US urging improvement in Gaza humanitarian situation
A letter from top US officials in which they told Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk military aid is being reviewed by Israel, an Israeli official in Washington said late on Tuesday.
"Israel takes this matter seriously and intends to address the concerns raised in this letter with our American counterparts," the Israeli official said.
The United States has told Israel it must take steps in the next month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on US military aid, according to the letter.
US threatens Israel with arms embargo over Gaza aid
Washington is concerned over the IDF bombing campaign in Beirut as Netanyahu rejects a unilateral ceasefire.
The United States has warned Israel that military aid could be restricted unless it takes steps to improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in one of the more serious disputes between the two arch-allies since the October 7 massacre attack.
The State Department, the White House, and the Pentagon confirmed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent a letter on the issue to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.
Approximately 50 rockets fired into Israeli territory from Lebanon
Approximately 50 rockets crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon in a Tuesday night barrage, the IDF announced shortly afterward.
Some projectiles were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were identified in the area.
There were no subsequent reports of any casualties or wounded from the barrage.
According to the MDA, no injuries were reported.
A projectile fell in a yard in Safed, causing property damage.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says