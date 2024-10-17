Netanyahu criticizes Macron comment saying that the UN created Israel - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's statements regarding Israel and the UN in an exclusive interview with French newspaper Le Figaro on Thursday, which was cited by KAN.

Macron had reportedly said behind closed doors, "Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a decision of the UN. Therefore, he should not liberate himself from the decisions of the UN."

Netanyahu responded by telling Le Figaro, "The UN recognized the Jewish people's right to a state, but it certainly did not create it. The Jewish people have been connected to the Land of Israel for 3,500 years,"